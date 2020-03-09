Emerald role model finds hope in greater recognition of women

UNIVERSITY graduate, business manager and mother Cassandra Pickard was pleased to see greater acknowledgment of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The Emerald resident said she it gave her hope her daughter would benefit from that acknowledgment.

“International Women’s Day is about promoting women in any form,” Ms Pickard said. “We’re seeing more and more women getting recognised in various fields.

“It’s exciting for me as a mum having a daughter that will be able to choose a path that wasn’t available before.”

Ms Pickard manages a gym in Emerald and competes in the male-dominated sport of powerlifting.

“My motivation was to lose weight and get my self-confidence back,” she said.

“I was obese after swapping my addiction to cigarettes to food, plus having two babies within 14 months. I entered my first powerlifting competition and haven’t looked back.”

Cass Pickard after graduation.

Having completed “life-changing” university studies in fitness, Ms Pickard said the positive environment of her current gym job kept her motivated.

“I love that my job really is all about motivating and inspiring each of our members to become fitter, stronger, independent, confident, accountable versions of themselves,” she said.

“To work in a field where I feel I can make a positive difference in people’s life – that’s not work, that’s living the dream.”

Ms Pickard encouraged other women to find their calling.

“We as women have no idea just how strong and capable we actually are,” she said.

“Career-wise, not everyone wants to work in the fitness industry but every one of us can be working in a field we love.

“Just take that fear out of the equation and ask yourself ‘Why not?’ It’s time to start living your best life, ladies.”