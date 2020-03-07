Emerald RSL begins Anzac Day appeal

SHOPPERS can now contribute to the celebration and remembrance of Aussie diggers as the Emerald RSL sub-branch begins its annual Anzac Day appeal.

Noel and Margaret Mallyon set up in the Central Highlands Marketplace this weekend, giving up their time to raise funds for the day of remembrance on April 25.

Mr Mallyon said all of the money received would go to the local RSL branch and its efforts to remember Australia’s past conflicts.

“We do this every year,” he said. “We have merchandise and a raffle that helps us keep the sub-branch going.

“100 per cent of that money is for welfare and commemoration. The welfare is for any members who we need to help out; the commemoration is to help keep Anzac Day, Vietnam Day, and Remembrance Day going.”

He said it was important to remember past and present servicemen, and that the RSL had special plans this year to mark the 75th anniversary of World War II.

“It’s about the sacrifices of all the men and women right back since 1915,” Mr Mallyon said.

“We’ve lost over 100,000 men and women since Gallipoli and we’ve got to keep the flame burning to honour all those who have served, suffered, and died.

“This year is going to be the 75th anniversary since the ending of the Second World War, so we’ve got a project that we’re hoping to get underway, and this will contribute towards that.”

Glenn Mallyon, who served in Afghanistan, said commemoration was needed to acknowledge the physical and mental suffering of those in the military.

“Commemoration to me is the acknowlegement of the sacrifices people made,” he said. “Nobody gets out of the service unscathed.

“It’s why we have the things we do today.”

The Mallyons will be attending their stall on weekends up until Anzac Day.