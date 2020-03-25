Menu
ANZAC DAY: Emerald RSL sub-branch president Noel Mallyon encourages people to hold private memorials.
Emerald RSL endorses driveway Anzac ceremonies

Timothy Cox
25th Mar 2020 2:45 PM
THE Emerald RSL endorses the proposal to substitute Anzac Day ceremonies for private shows of remembrance.

The RSL encourages people to stand in their driveways at 6am on April 25 for a minute’s silence in lieu of a public gathering.

Regular ceremonies across the country have been cancelled with coronavirus-related restrictions.

Sub-branch president Noel Mallyon said the RSL would still arrange for flags to fly at half mast and would lay a wreath at the Emerald cenotaph.

He encouraged all residents to make personal demonstrations of recognition.

“People can stand in their driveway and observe a minute’s silence. They could even put a poppy or an Australian flag in their front gate or letterbox.

“At various intervals throughout the day, if they want to go to the cenotaph to pay their respects and lay a wheat, they’re more than welcome.

“No one’s more disappointed than I am. But it’s something just to show your support.”

For the hardy, Mr Mallyon even suggested a traditional gunfire breakfast – part of which is the addition of rum to one’s morning cuppa.

The RSL’s fundraising appeal at shopping centres has stopped, but its Anzac raffle will still be drawn.

“There’s not much we can do,” Mr Mallyon said. “Hopefully people will remember it for what it is: it’s still Anzac Day, it’s still April 25. You can’t change that.

“If people do this little gesture it’ll be a great thing.”

