Emerald rugby celebrates New Zealand friendship

NEW Zealanders in Emerald had the chance to flaunt their rugby talent on the weekend, going up against the rest of the world in the town’s annual Waitangi celebration.

Waitangi Day, in its 14th year in Emerald, was hosted by the Emerald Rams at McIndoe Park on Saturday, February 8.

Emerald Rams committee member and coach of the Waitangi world team Cameron Heath said, despite poor weather this time around, it was a special event every year and a time of reflection.

“We had a bit of a late storm leading into things so that made it a bit wet, but it was a good day,” he said.

“It’s an occasion to get together, rugby union being our favourite pastime.”

The day in New Zealand commemorates the signing of a treaty between the British and Maori chiefs in 1840.

In Emerald, Mr Heath said it was as much a celebration of friendship.

“What it’s morphed into here for us is really just a big thank-you to them from our rugby community,” he said.

“It’s a time to enjoy all things Kiwi.”

The rugby matches on the weekend pitched New Zealand against the world.

The women’s world team won 27-0, and the men’s won 27-19 – “a hard, tough game,” Mr Heath said.

He thanked ABM Contractors and Kestrel for their sponsorship and the Central Highlands rugby community for its support.