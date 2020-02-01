Menu
SUPPORT: Madonna Drummond and Kari Paton at the Emerald Parkrun on February 1.
News

Emerald runners chalk about mental health

Kristen Booth
1st Feb 2020 2:00 PM
THE usually plain footpath was covered in bright, colourful, encouraging messages at the Emerald Parkrun this morning.

Children and adults arrived early and decorated the path around the new playground with positive messages of hope and remembrance.

Emerald Parkrun joined with Anglicare and the Neighbourhood Centre to hold their own version of Let’s Chalk About Mental Health to help kill the stigma around mental illness.

Emerald mum of two, Kari Paton, said it was about sparking the conversation about mental health and to encourage anyone who may be struggling.

“It’s brilliant to see all the messages here,” she said

Ms Paton said it was great to see everyone there becuase “exercise is a key to looking after mental health”.

Posters with words of hope were also spread around the course to encourage runners and walkers.

Madonna Drummond said it didn’t matter if people ran or walked or how fast they went, Parkrun was about bringing people together.

The Parkrun is held on Saturday mornings at the Emerald Botanic Gardens, Opal St entrance.

anglicare community support lets chalk about mental health mental illness neighbourhood centre parkrun support local
