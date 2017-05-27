Emerald runners compete in ultra 100km in NSW

The group, which trained together in the lead-up to the race, faced unpredictable conditions on race day.

FOR runner Doug Strachan, last weekend's Ultra Trail Australia 100km race boiled down to ordinary people choosing to see if they can do extraordinary things.

The 100km Katoomba track in New South Wales wasn't a new experience for Emerald's Strachan, Emma Burgess and Donna Oliver but for Jolie Hannah, Julie Brant and Jess Earnshaw it was a race into the unknown, requiring a good dose of motivation and overcoming fears.

In the lead-up to the May 20 race, Strachan said they trained together as an informal group on the trails around Springsure to practice technique on hills plus fuelling, hydration, electrolytes, chafe and blister management as well as time in the gym working on core strength.

But one thing the group couldn't predict was the poor weather that blew in for the weekend, meaning the runners were competing in maximum 12 degrees that dropped to 0 degrees throughout the course.

"It was not ideal but hey, this weekend is not about comfort,” Strachan said.

"The plan pre-race was to run our own pace and stick together when or if the wheels fell off.

"We had shared our motivations and fears, they had a lot of fears they wouldn't complete the race.

"It is not just an accumulation of discomfort, to the point of lost toenails, but the race involves scaling rock faces, albeit with safety ladders, traversing steep, slippery hillsides.

"The longer the race goes, the body's reserves are depleted, temperatures drop to near-zero and the sweaty clothes chill you to the core so we have medical staff to assess and pull us out for our own safety.”

Unfortunately that was the case for Brant who, in her first ultra, had reached the 80km mark in just over 12 hours only to be pulled from the race by a doctor.

"The weather had forced a course change that required a half hour more running past check point five and Julie had planned for refuelling and warming up before the final push,” Strachan said.

"She ultimately ran too hard, which kept her warm. The doctor saw the signs - rapid pulse, uncontrolled shivering - that necessitated him to withdraw her.

"It was the only blight to our weekend, every person brought an A-plus effort and a personal best.

"The next day we celebrated our individual successes knowing Julie's will come next race, that is our team's number-one priority.”

Hannah, who entered the race for an adventure, achieved her goal of finishing the race in under 20 hours, which was rewarded with a bronze belt bucket.

Strachan said Earnshaw's determination was an inspiration and he made special mention of her husband, Dan, who was present throughout the race to support the runners.

The new goal for Brant, Hannah and Earnshaw is another ultra, the OCC race in France for 2019.