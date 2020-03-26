Menu
Emerald North State School students.
Emerald school parade a Skype success

Timothy Cox
26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
EMERALD North State School has made the most of an anti-social situation and taken up digital means to keep its weekly school parades alive.

Last Friday the students participated in their regular whole-school meeting from their classrooms using Skype, avoiding the need to gather in a large crowd.

Principal Megan Rauchle said that after a few technical hiccups, the parade ran smoothly. It allowed the school to continue recognising the achievements of its pupils.

“We still wanted to celebrate,” Ms Rauchle said.

“Students got Student of the Week, our football team got through to the semi-finals.

“We still wanted to acknowledge all the great things that happened in our school.”

There are 270 students at Emerald North. The principal phoned all the teachers on Skype, who turned around their computers at the front of their rooms so everyone was visible.

The students were “blown away” by the novelty, Ms Rauchle said.

“They loved it. We got lots of comments. The preps were saying ‘You were on the TV like a news lady!’

“And they could see every class. Since everyone knows everyone they could pick out the kids and were talking to the whole school.

The online parades will continue as long as restrictions on crowds are in place.

“It was a big talking point for the day and the teachers were enjoying it as well,” Ms Rauchle said.

“We’re doing it this Friday now we know how easily it works.”

