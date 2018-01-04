Emerald Seals showing form

ON TARGET: Emerald Seals Swimming Club have had success so far this season.

EMERALD Seals Amateur Swimming Club's 2017/2018 season has started well.

Of the 102 swimmers registered, there are 46 are Junior Dolphins (8 and under), who received a bag, shirt, swim cap and activity book.

Club captains are Ben Gaskin and Arnika Barnes, and coach is Jodi Sprought, who has the children striving to improve their techniques and times.

Emerald Seals have had much success this season at swim meets, from around Central Highlands, and east to Rockhampton and west to Blackall.

Many swimmers have received Age Champion or Runner Up, and a couple have broken records.

Senior male swimmer Ben was chosen to be part of the CQ Swimming relay teams for medley and free, in the 16 years and under team, at the Regional Relays at the State Champ- ionships in Brisbane.

His medley relay team achieved a bronze medal.

The senior, intermediate and junior squads are training throughout the school holidays, with morning training sessions.

Wendy Gaskin

Publicity Officer

Emerald Seals Swimming Club