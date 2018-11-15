Menu
SKINS GRINNERS: Blake Robinson, second, Ben Gaskin, fourth, and Zac Sprought, second.
Sport

Emerald Seals swimmers put up a good fight at Capricorn meet

Aden_Stokes
by
15th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

EAGER swimmers from the Emerald Seals Swimming Club fought hard last weekend at the Tropic of Capricorn Meet in Rockhampton.

It was a busy weekend full of tough competition with both heats and finals being swum.

Emerald Seals swimmers did very well, winning the March Past competition, and all weekend personal best times plummeted.

Every swimmer made it through to the finals, and many swimmers achieved a first, second or third in some of the finals.

Blake Robinson was Runner-up Age Champion on a countback.

In the 50m free Skins events, which is a race of tactics and fitness, Blake Robinson and Zac Sprought were second in their age groups and Ben Gaskin was fourth in his age group.

"It was great to see our nine swimmers do well. I was very proud to see them dig deep and perform at that next level. The hard work and effort at training is paying off,” coach Jodi Sprought said

emerald seals swimming club swimming tropic of capricorn meet
Central Queensland News

