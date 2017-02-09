Emerald Seals swimming in the fast lane

THE EMERALD Seals made waves again at the weekend.

The swimming team attended the Jill Matthews Memorial meet in Dysart and came away with a collection of achievements, including five age champions.

Emerald Seals coach Jodi Sprought said she was proud of the team's achievement on the day.

"This was a tough meet with some good competition,” she said.

"There was some great personal bests. Overall Emerald Seals had a good meet.”

Collectively the team came in third overall, after Mirani and Caribea.

The team will continue to look ahead to upcoming meets to book their place at the Queensland Sprint Championships to be held in February. Swimmers will need to make qualifying times in upcoming meets.

The Emerald Seals will host their own meet at the Emerald Aquatic Centre on February 11.

Results

Zac Sprought won the eight-year-old Boys Age Champion

Tegan Sprought won the 10-year-old Girls Age Champion and placed third for the 12 and under dash for cash.

Bronte Gray won the 11-year-old Girls Age Champion

Ben Gaskin was runner-up in the 14-year-old Boys Age Champion and placed third in the open dash for cash.

Jared Havemann was the 12-year-old Boys Age Champion