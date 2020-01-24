Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SHOOTER: Cherie Reeves said it’s too early to call the results of the competition.
SHOOTER: Cherie Reeves said it’s too early to call the results of the competition.
Sport

Emerald shooter halfway to Olympic dream

Timothy Cox
24th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POTENTIAL Olympian and skeet shooter Cherie Reeves is halfway to finding out if she will be awarded a coveted ticket to Tokyo later this year.

Two of four shooting events making up the Commonwealth and National Championships, which will determine Australia’s 2020 Olympic team, took place in Newcastle last week.

Reeves said the outcome was still anyone’s guess.

“I placed fifth in both events, so I’m in the top three at the moment,” she said.

“But as far as team selection goes, it’s almost impossible to tell where I’m sitting.

“Anything could happen in the next two events.”

Reeves was pleased with her performance and said until the next event, she’ll fit in as much training as possible.

“I’m pretty happy about it,” she said.

“I won the A-grade at one event. That was great because the score was my personal best.

“For the next events, I’m going to shoot as much as I can and do a bit more mental preparation.”

The third event will be in Melbourne on February 29, and the fourth in Sydney on March 1.

More than 30 athletes are competing in the competition, and there is currently only one position available for the Australian women’s skeet team.

Athletes register scores at each event, but only their best three scores count towards their nomination ranking.

The Australian Olympic shooting team will be announced in late March.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        premium_icon Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        News Family and friends invited to attend celebration of ‘Donnie’s’ life

        $140K for community groups

        $140K for community groups

        News Successful submissions will receive grants of up to $5,000 and $20,000 each.

        Mining jobs bonanza: 700 roles paying $100k+ on offer

        premium_icon Mining jobs bonanza: 700 roles paying $100k+ on offer

        News These Queensland mining sector jobs are paying six-figure sums.

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.