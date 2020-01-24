Emerald shooter halfway to Olympic dream

SHOOTER: Cherie Reeves said it’s too early to call the results of the competition.

POTENTIAL Olympian and skeet shooter Cherie Reeves is halfway to finding out if she will be awarded a coveted ticket to Tokyo later this year.

Two of four shooting events making up the Commonwealth and National Championships, which will determine Australia’s 2020 Olympic team, took place in Newcastle last week.

Reeves said the outcome was still anyone’s guess.

“I placed fifth in both events, so I’m in the top three at the moment,” she said.

“But as far as team selection goes, it’s almost impossible to tell where I’m sitting.

“Anything could happen in the next two events.”

Reeves was pleased with her performance and said until the next event, she’ll fit in as much training as possible.

“I’m pretty happy about it,” she said.

“I won the A-grade at one event. That was great because the score was my personal best.

“For the next events, I’m going to shoot as much as I can and do a bit more mental preparation.”

The third event will be in Melbourne on February 29, and the fourth in Sydney on March 1.

More than 30 athletes are competing in the competition, and there is currently only one position available for the Australian women’s skeet team.

Athletes register scores at each event, but only their best three scores count towards their nomination ranking.

The Australian Olympic shooting team will be announced in late March.