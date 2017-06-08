24°
Emerald Show was an all-ages crowd pleaser

Jessica Dorey
| 8th Jun 2017 2:03 PM
CHOP TO IT: Nick Fredriksen, the one-armed woodchopper was one of the many entertainers at the Emerald Show.
WOODCHOPPING is a crowd favourite at every show. But there's one wood chopper catching the eye of all spectators.

Hailing from Kilcoy, one-armed woodchopper Nick Fredriksen is using this season's competition circuit to raise awareness and money for LifeFlight, which airlifted him hospital on two separate occasions.

Nick lost his left arm when he was eight years old in a farming accident. Nine years later, he nearly lost his right arm after he fell through a glass louvre, severing a vein with glass penetrating 7cm deep into his arm.

On both occasions LifeFlight flew Nick to Brisbane where surgery saved his life.

He now competes against able-bodied athletes travelling Australia and New Zealand for competitions.

When asked how he woodchops, Nick humbly explained he "hasn't known any other way”.

"I started raising money because I've used LifeFlight twice now,” he said.

"I wouldn't of survived without them. I'm hoping to raise $24,000, to repay my rides as the average mission costs $12,000.

"I'm travelling to every show possible to raise awareness and money for LifeFlight.”

Woodchopping was just one of many crowd pleasing entertainment line-ups at this year's Emerald Show with show society president Jess Crawford explaining the show had bumper gate numbers.

"It has been a great show with lots of support from community and sponsors,” she said.

"We are very happy with the gate numbers and we've had lots of positive feedback.

"Paw Patrol was highly anticipated and delivered huge crowds with excited kids waiting to see their favourite pups.

"We worked really hard to get a good mix of entertainers for all ages and demographics. We are incredibly happy with the show, it is run solely by volunteers and it depends on sponsors. It was great to see the community enjoy the event.”

Donate to LifeFlight

-For more information about Nick's journey visit his Facebook page, Nick Fredriksen, One Arm Woodchopper.

-To donate visit his everyday hero fundraising page, link available through Facebook.

