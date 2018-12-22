Emerald SHS pupils reach for the stars

SAY CHEESE: Andie-Lee Cilliers with her parents, Claudine and Russell Cilliers.

SAY CHEESE: Andie-Lee Cilliers with her parents, Claudine and Russell Cilliers. Contributed

LAST weekend was the moment of truth for many high school students awaiting their OP results.

For two Emerald State High School students, Andie-Lee Cilliers and Yingru Dong, the moment was a happy one, with both girls securing an OP3.

Miss Cilliers said she had no idea how to react when she finally received her result.

"I think I just stared at the screen trying to process it, until my friend asked how I went and then the excitement kicked in,” she said.

"I felt like crying. I was so relieved and happy and it was just a big mix of emotions.”

Miss Cilliers said her father "jumped with joy” when she gave him the news.

"My parents are extremely proud of the hard work I've put in over the years and are even happier it all paid off,” she said.

With high school now behind her, Miss Cilliers said she was excited to see what the future held for her.

"My advice for next year's Year 12 (students) is to work hard. This year everything counts, but also have fun,” she said.

Miss Cilliers' classmate Miss Dong had mixed thoughts about her OP result.

"I felt a little disappointed initially and kept thinking I should've worked a little bit harder. However, I accepted (it) as I know I can't change it now and I have done the best I could at that time,” she said.

However, Miss Dong said her family was happy with her results and she could still study her first preference, a Bachelor of Medicine at Townsville's James Cook University.

The Year 12 graduate said next year's students should not be afraid to ask questions.

"Teachers are always there for you. Asking questions is how you learn,” Miss Dong said.