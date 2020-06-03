Emerald soccer kicking off in July

KICK OFF: The soccer season will begin in July in line with Football Queensland’s schedule

SOCCER in the Central Highlands will be invigorated next month when the delayed 2020 season begins.

The season will commence in July in line with Football Queensland’s ‘Return to Football’ schedule.

Emerald Eagles Football Club president Trent Frazer said children and parents were “really keen” to get going.

“We’re really excited to get back on the field and get the kids running around,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of people asking if the season can go ahead. Everyone’s wanting their kids back, so it’s good.”

From July 10, up to 100 people will be allowed to gather at clubs, and full squad training will begin. The season will run from July 14 to October 31 this year, through school holidays.

“We’re generally finished around the end of September, but we’re going to run to the end of October now,” Mr Frazer said.

“Generally we don’t play during he school holidays, so now that’s optional so we can fit the whole season in.”

Aside from building sanitiser stations, the Emerald club will soon make improvements to its infrastructure, having received a $35,000 grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

That money will go towards a $76,000 upgrade of field lighting for night games.

The Queensland Government also recently awarded the Eagles $2,000 for equipment.

The Emerald Eagles’ registration morning for players aged six and over will be on Saturday, July 11 at Morton Park. Its first training day will be on July 14.

“Just come down,” Mr Frazer said. “We’ve got really good coaches on board so kids will pick it up really quick.

“Get out there to have a bit of fun and learn how to play soccer.”

Players can also register online now.