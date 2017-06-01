Emerald solar farm to be built this year

LOCATION: A new solar farm will be built in Emerald this year.

NATIONAL and international interest in Central Queensland continues to bring solar farm opportunities to the region.

This week Telstra announced it had entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with RES Australia, part of the world's largest independent renewable energy company.

The agreement will see the development of a new 70-megawatt solar farm near Emerald.

The application for the development at Munro Rd, Emerald, was assessed by Central Highlands Regional Council and approved on May 18.

Under the purchase agreement, Telstra will secure long-term supply and price security from a new high-quality renewable energy source while providing RES with the security of the off-take for the new plant that will produce enough energy to power 35,000 homes.

RES Australia chief operating officer Matt Rebbeck said Telstra's involvement was critical in underwriting the project, worth about $100million.

"This 160ha new solar plant will be one of the largest renewable energy sources in northern Australia and will create jobs and economic opportunities in regional Queensland,” he said.

Mayor Kerry Hayes welcomed the announcement.

"I'm delighted that RES Australia has chosen Emerald for its investment,” he said.

"This region is perfect for renewable energy projects and we're looking forward to working with the company to facilitate local contracts as the site develops.”

The solar farm is one of six applications either approved or under assessment by the council.

The total area of proposed solar farms in the region, both approved and under assessment, is almost 2000ha and more than 800MW.

"This is a testimony to how open our region is to alternative energy proposals and the diversification of economic opportunities,” Cr Hayes said.

Telstra Energy executive director Ben Burge said the agreement was an important step in Telstra's strategy to actively manage its energy consumption and costs, while also contributing to reducing emissions and stimulating investment in regional Australia.

"The Emerald project is part of Telstra becoming a more active participant in the energy market to reduce costs while at the same time building resilience in our network and contributing to a more stable energy system,” he said.

Construction of the Emerald solar project will begin later this year and electricity generation is expected to start in 2018.

The project will collaborate with local businesses and indigenous communities for local supply arrangements to support the construction and operation of the plant.

Interest for solar farms extends to locations at Tieri, Blackwater, Bluff, Dingo and Rolleston.