Emerald star re-signs for new season

Northern Pride's Connor Jones and CQ Capras' Joshua Johnston, both raised in Emerald.

AN EMERALD star has re-signed for the 2020 QRL season.

Joshua Johnston of the CQ Capras said he was looking forward to playing and remembered his time as a player in Emerald.

“I was Tigers born and bred,” he said.

“I did juniors there and then one senior year when I was 18.”

After a stint with the Bulldogs, Johnston was offered a position with the CQ Capras. But because of injuries and a baby on the way, he took a hiatus.

“I came back and played for them in 2015,” he said.

“I played about 15 games, but I stopped playing at that level for a good two years after that.”

Johnston said he was thankful for the connections that he made playing locally.

“Obviously the next step from playing local league in Emerald is the CQ Capras.

“I was fortunate that the Tigers had a good relationship with the Capras. It goes to show that there are pathways from Emerald, and you don’t have to be in a big town or private school to succeed in the area.”

He encouraged aspiring Emerald players to keep at it.

“Be patient,” he said.

“My advice would be to stick it out and if you’re really willing to succeed you’ll do everything you need to.

“If you’re giving it one hundred per cent you’ll get there eventually.”

Head coach David Faiumu said Johnston and the Capras were on track for a good season.

“Josh is a great asset to the club and a lovely bloke around the changerooms and on the field.

“He’s turned up in good nick. He’s got a great head on his shoulders and a great attitude.”

“Things are looking up, but it’s early days yet.”

Training for next year began last week, Johnston said.

“I’m aiming to be one of the starting front-rowers.

“I’m ready to do as much as I need to to be in a really good spot.”

The official season starts in March 2020.