STORM: Workers clear fallen trees in Emerald.
News

Emerald storm leaves 1000 without power

Timothy Cox
20th Feb 2020 9:30 AM

STORMS struck parts of the Central Highlands last night, felling trees and leaving debris strewn across roads.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said gusts of 96km/h were recorded in Emerald overnight. He warned of more to come.

“There’s the potential for thunderstorms and, most likely, damaging winds and the potential for some hail to the south,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“That will continue through to Saturday and Sunday.”

The Central Highlands Regional Council has advised that the Emerald Botanic Gardens is closed until further notice.

It said green waste could be taken to the Emerald Transfer Station or the Lochlees landfill.

At the time of writing, the council’s online emergency dashboard indicated that 1027 customers were affected by power outages, with no estimated time of restoration.

The dashboard also recommended drivers be cautious along the Gregory Highway.

