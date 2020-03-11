Emerald student wins youth life skills competition

MADISON Iles will probably breeze through her next job interview.

The Emerald State High School Year 11 student impressed a panel of judges with a formal interview, impromptu question-answering, and a five-minute prepared speech.

As winner of the club-level Lions Youth of the Year Quest last Saturday, Madison will go to Biloela next month for the district section of the competition.

“I was very surprised,” she said. “I couldn’t stop smiling. My cheeks hurt.”

The Lions Club program began more than 50 years ago with the objective of honing participants’ interviewing, personal interaction, and improvisation techniques – skills useful for school-leavers looking for jobs.

Lions Members at the judging with winner Madison Iles.

Madison competed against four other students. She said that the program built up the qualities of Australian citizenship and of being a “good mate”.

“It’s about gaining public speaking skills and citizenship qualities to be somebody that displays leadership.

“Being a leader is about trying to help other people.”

Her contribution to that cause was a speech on youth suicide, the rate of which in the Central Highlands she found “devastating and surprising”.

She thanked her mum, who “wanted me to read my speech to her a million times”, and her teacher Ms Fehlaber.

Madison’s mother Rebecca Iles said: “I’m excited for Madison. I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Lions Club Youth of the Year chair Bryan Ottone explained the benefits of the program.

“It’s really about getting the students to hone their skills and give them experience,” he said.

“It’s preparing them for life after school. I believe it’s helping prepare them for life.”