Emerald student’s outstanding ATAR results revealed

Marist College student Ben Heinemann received an ATAR of 99.6 and was named the 2020 school Dux.

Emerald Year 12 student Ben Heinemann was shocked when the web page loaded on Saturday, revealing the result of his efforts over the past two years of school.

“I refreshed the page a few times just to make sure it was right,” he said.

The former Marist College student received an ATAR score of 99.6, just .35 below the highest possible score.

“I didn’t really believe it at first but then it sunk in and I was relieved.”

It was certainly a weekend to celebrate after finding out he had also been named the 2020 school dux the day before.

Ben, who enjoys playing sport in his down time, went out and celebrated with his parents and extended family at the Sunshine Coast.

He said he wasn’t sure what score to expect, following a year full of uncertainty from coronavirus and the first year of ATAR in Queensland.

“I just had to try my best and hope I got a good result,” he said.

“I’m really thankful for all the teachers and the support they gave throughout the year.

“It was pretty uncertain for them too with the new system, but they supported us all the way.”

Ben has applied for an electrical engineering degree at Queensland University of Technology and eventually hopes to complete an electrical apprenticeship, a career path he decided on after enjoying the electrical components in physics.

Principal of Marist College Emerald, Mark Green, was extremely proud of all Year 12 graduates for returning outstanding results.

“I’m extremely proud of the 2020 ATAR results and all our college graduates for an outstanding year,” he said.

“As everyone knows, 2020 has been a challenging year and our Year 12 students have done so well.

“They are the first class to graduate under the new Queensland Certificate of Education System. They also faced the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic.

“On behalf of everyone at the college, we commend our students for attaining their personal best, not only with their ATAR results, but by participating and contributing to school life throughout their final year with us.

“Their accomplishments reflect their hard work and the support of their dedicated teachers and parents/carers.

“We congratulate all our Year 12 students, whether they are heading to university, beginning an apprenticeship or VET qualification, entering the Defence Force or commencing a new employment opportunity in the new year. Well done, we wish you all the best with your future endeavours.”

Despite a year full of uncertainties, Ben said it was always important to work hard and remain dedicated.

“The most important thing you can do is find a good routine and balance between study and the things you enjoy,” he said.

“Work hard but still make the most of the senior year.”