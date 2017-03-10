Emerald temperatures to rise again

TEMPERATURES in Emerald are set to be about five degrees above average over the next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said temperatures were set to increase by a degree each day until Sunday.

"Generally speaking we've got a persistent high-pressure ridge over central Queensland for the next few days,” she said.

"That combined with the approach of a trough from the west will mean the winds will turn a bit more to the north.

"When the winds turn to the north or north-west, you tend to see a bit more hot air coming from the drier inland parts of the country and state, so it tends to be warmer.”

The forecast said it will hit about 37 degrees on Sunday.

"Looking at the average for March, 32.7 degrees is the average,” Ms Yuasa said.