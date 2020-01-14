Emerald to host CQ swimming competition

SWIMMING SPRINTS: The Emerald pool set up for the weekend carnival.

THE Emerald Seals Swimming Club will host a Central Queensland swimming competition this weekend.

Swimmers from across the region will travel to Emerald for the 2020 Central Queensland Sprint Championships. It is the first time the championships have been held in town.

Seals president Belinda Guernieri said Emerald was a prime location to bring the participants together.

“The excellent facilities in Emerald include a 50m, 10 lane pool, making it the perfect venue for hosting this regional championship.

“This event is used by many swimmers to try to achieve or better their personal best times to compete at the QLD Sprint Championships in February.”

There are 259 nominations this year - the largest attendance for the championships in more than a decade.

The Emerald Seals have 62 swimmers competing.

“It will be exciting to see the swimming talent on show, with many of the top swimmers in the region competing, some of whom are in the top 10 in the state in their age group,” Ms Guernieri said.

“Many of the travelling families and technical officials will be staying for one, if not two nights, which is a great boon for the Emerald economy.”

The Sprint Championships will be held at the Emerald Aquatic Centre on Saturday, January 18.

The first race is at 9am and entry is $5.