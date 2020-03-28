Menu
Emerald North State School was quiet on the morning of the election.
News

Emerald voters ‘trickle’ to polling booths

Timothy Cox
28th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
ALL was quiet on the election front in Emerald this morning.

Residents who had not pre-voted arrived at polling booths from 8am to elect representatives to the Central Highlands Regional Council.

There were fewer than 2800 electors remaining on Saturday, since by Friday afternoon 14,028 of a total 16,823 electors in the Central Highlands had already cast their votes.

The low physical turnout showed at Emerald North State School and Denison State School.

Outside Emerald North, Daniel Roussounis of the SES said there had been a small queue at the outset that had diminished to a “trickle” of people.

Sherry Pritchard and Daniel Roussounis.
It made conspicuously redundant, but no less important, the white crosses on the ground where voters would have lined up to keep a distance from others deemed acceptable under coronavirus precautions.

At Denison State School, the SES’s Dallas Meyers said it had been slow all morning, but was picking up a little by 9am.

Voters Anneka Kanters and Emma Tierney at Denison State School.
The polling booths will remain open until 6pm.

See here for a list of booth locations.

