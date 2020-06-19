Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HYDRANT WORKS: Streets will be affected between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3.
HYDRANT WORKS: Streets will be affected between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3.
News

Emerald water supply to be turned off

Timothy Cox
19th Jun 2020 12:30 PM

SEVERAL Emerald streets will have their water turned off towards the end of this month.

Central Highlands Regional Council contractor Goodline will be working on water hydrants and valves in Emerald between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3.

Staal Crescent, Edmonston Drive, Vicki Close, Park Avenue (near Borilla and Moody Streets), Donkin Street, and Racecourse Road from Donaldson Street will be affected.

Outages will be between 9am and 4pm, lasting up to two and a half hours.

The council advised residents to call its customer service centres on 1300 242 686 with questions or concerns.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No clear end to mining giant’s work from home plan

        premium_icon No clear end to mining giant’s work from home plan

        Health High-risk workers were ordered off sites in April, but it’s not clear when they will return.

        $500,000 mental health program for mining communities

        premium_icon $500,000 mental health program for mining communities

        Health Mental health gaps targeted in new research project, as experts warn of a...

        Young worker critical after highway crash

        premium_icon Young worker critical after highway crash

        News Suspected brain and spinal injuries after a horrific crash

        Time to review northern routes

        premium_icon Time to review northern routes

        Opinion Soon I will be able to fly direct to Cairns for $120, but a trip to Rockhampton...