Emerald water supply to be turned off

HYDRANT WORKS: Streets will be affected between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3.

SEVERAL Emerald streets will have their water turned off towards the end of this month.

Central Highlands Regional Council contractor Goodline will be working on water hydrants and valves in Emerald between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3.

Staal Crescent, Edmonston Drive, Vicki Close, Park Avenue (near Borilla and Moody Streets), Donkin Street, and Racecourse Road from Donaldson Street will be affected.

Outages will be between 9am and 4pm, lasting up to two and a half hours.

The council advised residents to call its customer service centres on 1300 242 686 with questions or concerns.