Emerald welcomes its first baby for 2021

Harmony Grace Veale was the first baby born at Emerald Hospital in 2021. She was born at 5.55am on January 1, weighing 4.15kg. Harmony is the daughter of Cassandra Wilkins and Tony Veale and sister to Cody, 17, and Madison, 12.

A Bluff family has welcomed its newest addition on New Year’s Day, the first baby born in 2021 at the Emerald Hospital.

Harmony Grace Veale was born at 5.55am on January 1, weighing 4.15kg and measuring 55cm.

Parents Cassandra Wilkins and Tony Veale said the new year’s birth was a complete surprise.

The couple spent New Year’s Eve watching movies at their home and stayed up to see the new year in.

Heading to bed at 1.30am, they were woken shortly after when Ms Wilkins’ waters broke at 2.30am.

They rushed from Bluff to Emerald Hospital before welcoming their beautiful little girl a few hours later by Caesarean delivery.

“It was a good little surprise,” Mr Veale said.

Originally due on January 8, Ms Wilkins was booked for a planned Caesarean section on January 4 because Harmony was in breach.

“It was a hard pregnancy this time round with a few complications but a beautiful birth in the end,” Ms Wilkins said.

“As hard and complicated as the pregnancy was, the birth and Harmony has come out absolutely perfect.”

Harmony is the little sister to Cody, 17, and Madison, 12 who were still away on Christmas holidays.

“We spoke to them this morning and they’re very excited,” Ms Wilkins said.

The couple, who both work and met at the Blackwater Tyre Centre, thanked their families and work family for their constant support.

Ms Wilkins said they were also extremely blessed to have the midwife in Blackwater for the entirety of the pregnancy - a huge relief given the complications making it difficult to travel.

“She’s been there through it all and that was wonderful,” she said.

“The whole maternity ward has been so supportive and so wonderful.”