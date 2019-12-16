Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

A “REALLY happy” eight-month-old baby has won the hearts of the community as he was named Emerald’s cutest baby.

Oliver Arnold won the Central Queensland News competition, and his mum Teagan said he could thank his father Scott for his looks.

“He looks just like his dad,” she said.

“People come up in the street quite often and say ‘oh my god, he looks just like his dad’.”

Teagan Arnold with her son Oliver, who is almost nine-months old. Picture: Kristen Booth

Mr Arnold said Oliver (Ollie) was their first child and his “chilled” personality had made for an easy parenting journey.

“I thought it might be a bit harder than it has been, but he’s been pretty chilled,” he said.

“It helps that he’s such a great baby too, just sleeps and chills.”

Aside from stealing things he’s not meant to play with, like the TV remote, Ollie loves to spend time with their cat Richie and dog Rioli.

“He likes having a laugh at them,” Mr Arnold said.

“They all get along all right. He chases the cat around and tries to grab his tail.”

Emerald parents Teagan and Scott Arnold with their son Oliver, eight months. Picture: Kristen Booth

He slid straight into the family football rivalry and this year joined his parents at Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch Richmond Tigers take on the West Coast Eagles.

Mrs Arnold said Ollie supported her team, Richmond, who also won the premiership this year.

“So he was born in a good year,” she said.

They both agreed it was great raising their son in Emerald, with a great support network of family, friends and “amazing” facilities such as Emerald Hospital.

Mrs Arnold said their life was so much brighter with Ollie in it.

“He just makes our life so much fuller of love and happiness,” she said.

“I don’t know what we ever did without him.”