Emergency alert for Central Queensland

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services released an emergency alert warning for Central Queensland areas today.

Residents from Hervey Bay to Bowen and west to Carnarvon and Clermont are being advised to follow the instructions of emergency services and keep updated on bushfires in the region by following QFES on social media, visiting the QFES website and tuning into local radio.

The Emergency Alert text message was sent at 11.30am to areas at risk today of significant bushfires as a result of extreme conditions.