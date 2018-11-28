Menu
Login
WARNING: QFES issued an emergency alert to Central Queensland.
WARNING: QFES issued an emergency alert to Central Queensland. Bev Lacey
News

Emergency alert for Central Queensland

Kristen Booth
by
28th Nov 2018 12:26 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services released an emergency alert warning for Central Queensland areas today.

Residents from Hervey Bay to Bowen and west to Carnarvon and Clermont are being advised to follow the instructions of emergency services and keep updated on bushfires in the region by following QFES on social media, visiting the QFES website and tuning into local radio.

The Emergency Alert text message was sent at 11.30am to areas at risk today of significant bushfires as a result of extreme conditions.

Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Country living put on show

    Country living put on show

    News Clermont photographer will have her work featured in the Gold Coast's Australian Outback Spectacular.

    Aaron crowned a champion

    Aaron crowned a champion

    News Clermont boy bucks the competition to win title.

    Christmas tunes are spectacular

    Christmas tunes are spectacular

    News It's a spectacular show kicking off the Christmas season.

    Globetrotter proving electric car a reliable option

    Globetrotter proving electric car a reliable option

    News Wiebe Wakker shows electric cars are a reliable option.

    Local Partners