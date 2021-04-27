Emergency crews called to serious crash at CQ mining town

Emergency crews are on their way to a crash in Coppabella.

Emergency services are en route to a serious two-vehicle crash at a Central Queensland mining town.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were on the way to the crash reported on the Peak Downs Highway and Spring Creek Road at Coppabella about 8.10am Tuesday.

It is understood a car and a semi-trailer are involved in a suspected head-on collision.

SES and fire crews are also en route to the scene.

More to come.

