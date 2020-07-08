UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car
Update: A boy has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Elliott Heads Rd this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.51pm.
A QAS spokesman said the child sustained minor abrasions.
Earlier: EMERGENCY crews are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after receiving reports of a car hitting a child on a bike.
A QPS spokeswoman said the victim was believed to be a young boy.
She said he was conscious and breathing and is believed to have grazed his elbow and have a bleeding leg.
