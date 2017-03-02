Menu
Crows Nest National Park Koonin Lookout.
Emergency crews work into the night on cliff rescue

Matthew Newton
5th Sep 2020 8:44 AM
EMERGENCY crews worked into the dark to rescue a man who was stuck down a cliff at Crows Nest National Park late yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the national park after reports a man in his 40s had fallen about eight metres down a cliff and got stuck on a ledge.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles were also present.

A QFES spokesman said the man was located on the ledge around 5.10pm, near the Crows Nest Falls.

It took QFES officers nearly two hours, using ropes and harnesses, to navigate the eight metre descent and bring the man safely back to the top.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was assessed by paramedics but he had no obvious injuries and didn't require transport.

