Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Pilots forced to eject during Amberley emergency

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
8th Dec 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet landing at RAAF Base Amberley. FILE PICTURE
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet landing at RAAF Base Amberley. FILE PICTURE

Two pilots have been forced to parachute to safety after ejecting from their plane during an emergency incident at Amberley RAAF base west of Brisbane this afternoon.

It's believed the plane was damaged during the takeoff at the base, about 50km southwest of Brisbane.

 

The Department of Defence has confirmed an incident took place at the RAAF Base at Amberley this afternoon. Picture: Andrew Greene/ ABC
The Department of Defence has confirmed an incident took place at the RAAF Base at Amberley this afternoon. Picture: Andrew Greene/ ABC


The Department of Defence this afternoon confirmed an incident had occurred, but would not comment on the specifics of the incident.

"Defence can confirm that an incident involving an Air Force aircraft has occurred at RAAF Base Amberley," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The aircrew of that aircraft are safe and no other personnel were involved in the incident.

"Defence's first priority is the safety of personnel at RAAF Base Amberley. Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed.

"The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation."

More to come.

amberley air base editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken wife, daughter still cling to hope

        Premium Content Heartbroken wife, daughter still cling to hope

        News “Every time we hear a car, me and my daughter run straight to the front door hoping it is him.”

        New business saves CQ locals a 42km trip for fuel, supplies

        Premium Content New business saves CQ locals a 42km trip for fuel, supplies

        Business Business opens its doors three years after the town’s general store burned down.

        Gladstone a top city for real estate sales growth

        Premium Content Gladstone a top city for real estate sales growth

        News The Harbour City has been identified in the top seven regional cities in...

        CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

        Premium Content CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

        Art & Theatre The piece celebrates the resilience of the community and will be installed as part...