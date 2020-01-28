Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services on the scene of the Neil St incident.
Emergency services on the scene of the Neil St incident. Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Waste engine oil causes closure of Toowoomba streets

Tobi Loftus
Michael Nolan
by and
28th Jan 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Police have reopened Neil St to traffic while Gore St remains closed after a drum of waste engine oil was dumped in the Toowoomba CBD this afternoon.

Emergency services were responding to reports of a hazardous material in the area.

The incident was initially reported in Joseph St and Neil St, but the suspicious item was later found in the Armstrong Auto Group service centre on Gore St.

The material was small amount of waste engine oil in a 22-gallon drum.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services handed the material back to the Armstrong Auto Group mechanics to dispose of.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Earlier: Emergency services are responding to reports of "something hazardous" in the Toowoomba CBD this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews, including the operations support unit, were attending to the incident on Gore St, near Armstrong Auto Group and the Hooper Centre.

"They're responding to reports of a hazardous material in the area," the spokeswoman said.

The incident was reported just before 1pm.

Crews originally were looking for the material on Neil St, before moving the search to Gore St. 

"The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are also attending," the spokeswoman said. 

More to come.

editors picks queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba cbd
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        premium_icon BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        Breaking CHARGES have been filed against BMA over the death of miner Allan Houston at its Saraji operation in Central Queensland in late 2018.

        Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

        News Lanes were blocked for more than an hour after crash.

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Miner struck in head following mining roof collapse

        SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        premium_icon SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        News Road crash rescue unit unable to operate due to volunteer shortage.