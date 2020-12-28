Menu
Emergency services have been called to Lake Awoonga after reports a person is in trouble after falling from a jet ski.
Emergency services called to Lake Awoonga jet ski incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 2:37 PM
UPDATE: 3.05pm A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a jet ski at Lake Awoonga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL REPORT: 2.37pm Emergency services have been called to Lake Awoonga, west of Gladstone, after reports a person is in trouble after a jet skiing incident.

It is understood the person is near a boat ramp at the lake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Awoonga Dam Road at Benaraby at 1.42pm.

“We are responding to reports that a person has fallen from a jet ski,” the spokeswoman said.

More to come

gladstone gladstone observer jet ski jet ski crash lake awoonga qas gladstone queensland ambulance service
