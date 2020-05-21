Menu
QFES crews have been called to a truck rollover near Middlemount.
Man hospitalised after truck rollover

Kristen Booth
21st May 2020 10:07 AM
UPDATE: A man has sustained head injuries after a truck rollover near Middlemount.

Paramedics are at the scene of the single vehicle incident on Dysart Middlemount Road, near Bundoora Mine Access, after receiving the call about 9.45am.

The man has a head injury and back pain and will be taken to hospital.

10AM: FIRE crews have been called to a truck rollover near Middlemount.

The call was received about the truck rollover about 9.50am on on Dysart Middlemount Road, near Bundoora Mine Access, a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

More to come.

emergency services middlemount qas qfes truck rollover
