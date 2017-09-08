Emergency services hold fun day

Michael Vale, Christopher Juett, Dallas Myers, Sue Juett, Lisa Ferris, Tom Allan, Bob Stooke and Clive Weeks are ready for the combined emergency service day on Sunday.

IN A COLLABORATIVE effort to inform the community about various risks in society and how to be prepared for an emergency, a combined emergency services fun day is being held on Sunday, September 10.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Emerald station officer Clive Weeks said the fun day, from 10am-2pm at Fairbairn Dam, would be an opportunity for emergency services personnel to interact with the community, while also helping teach adults and children about current risk factors and how to be prepared for extreme situations.

Mr Weeks said SES crew, Queensland Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Services, Queensland Police Service and the local division of the Queensland Ambulance Service would have stalls and displays to help spread their messages.

He said the RACQ helicopter would arrive at 11.30am for a rescue demonstration, and would then allow people to explore the helicopter.

"The SES team will look at the importance of not driving in flood waters and preparing for storm season, and the ambulance crew will look at the importance of doing and knowing CPR,” he said.

Mr Weeks said the fire officers would discuss the current fire risk with the community, focusing on talking about how people can prepare their properties for the fire season.

"Our message is about preparing an evacuation plan, and includes our policy of prepare, practise and discuss,” he said.

He said fire trucks and pumps would be on display for people to investigate.

"The fire season has started, and on the coastal areas we're getting a number of fires already,” he said.

Mr Weeks said it was important to familiarise children with evacuation plans and techniques so they would feel less overwhelmed if faced with an emergency.

The day will also be an opportunity for the combined services to thank the community for their ongoing support, and especially to recognise the many volunteers who provide such committed support.

"They do an extremely good job for the community and save a lot of heartache. We like to get together and have a joint focus, as we're all working together in the community.”