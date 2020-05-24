Menu
An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the middle-aged man started experiencing cardiac issues while on site at 8.30am.
Emergency services race to Adani worksite

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
24th May 2020 12:22 PM
A MAN is being flown off an Adani worksite after suffering significant chest pains.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the middle-aged man started experiencing cardiac issues while on site at 8.30am.

She said crews raced to the Carmichael Rail project work site at Belyando Crossing which was at the edge of the rescue service's coverage area.

 

Crews flew 300km west to attend to the medical incident, she said.

It was unclear if the man works for Adani or is a contractor for the project, she said.

He is being taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

