Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd.
Breaking

One deceased, two seriously injured in fatal van rollover

10th Nov 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

UPDATE: A WOMAN has died, and two people have been flown to hospital in a serious condition, after a mini-van crashed near Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Full story: WOMAN DEAD TWO OTHER PATIENTS AIRLIFTED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES IN FATAL MINI VAN ROLLOVER

A woman has died and two people have suffered serious injuries after a fatal van rollover on Bucca Rd.
BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash which has seen a mini van roll on Bucca Rd, near Coffs Harbour. 

Ambulance paramedics, police and State Emergency Services crews are at the location.  

The accident happened around 3.30pm.

The crash scene is approximately 13km along Bucca Rd from Solitary Islands Way. 

It has been reported one person is trapped another two occupants are seriously injured. 

Paramedics are rushing patients to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to the location. 

More details to follow. 

breaking bucca rd coffs harbour crash serious accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

