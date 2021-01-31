Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

alleged wounding woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

        Premium Content Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

        News Paramedics were called to the private property in Central Queensland.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Friday.