Emergency services responding to serious Bruce Hwy crash

EMERGENCY services are responding to what is being described as a major incident on the Bruce Hwy, about 35km north of Gin Gin at Kolonga.

Two cars and a truck have reportedly been involved in the serious crash.

It's believed one person has suffered a serious leg injury and the NewsMail understands one car has been significantly damaged by fire.

Paramedics are believed to be treating up to five patients at the crash scene, near the Kalpower turnoff.

A number of children are among those injured, with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter also on scene.

The head-on crash happened just after 5.30pm.

More to come.