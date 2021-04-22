Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency crews are on their way to a crash on the Capricorn Highway near Comet.
Emergency crews are on their way to a crash on the Capricorn Highway near Comet.
News

Emergency services rush to crash near Comet

Kristen Booth
22nd Apr 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.30PM: A man has sustained minor scrapes and abrasions following a single vehicle rollover near Comet.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man refused transport to hospital and instead opted to visit his local GP.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash along the Capricorn Highway about 5km out of Comet.

The incident was called in about 12.15pm, with initial reports suggesting one person suffered minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

More to come.

Originally published as Emergency services rush to crash near Comet

capricorn hwy comet emerald qas minor injuries single vehicle crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Inside Qantas mystery flight

      Inside Qantas mystery flight
      • 22nd Apr 2021 12:15 PM

      Top Stories

        Jobs, clean energy on Energy Futures Summit agenda

        Premium Content Jobs, clean energy on Energy Futures Summit agenda

        News Renewable industry job creation and retraining fossil fuelled workforce discussed at Energy Futures Summit.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall