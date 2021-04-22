Emergency services rush to crash near Comet
UPDATE 1.30PM: A man has sustained minor scrapes and abrasions following a single vehicle rollover near Comet.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man refused transport to hospital and instead opted to visit his local GP.
INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash along the Capricorn Highway about 5km out of Comet.
The incident was called in about 12.15pm, with initial reports suggesting one person suffered minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
More to come.
Originally published as Emergency services rush to crash near Comet