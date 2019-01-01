Menu
Police at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover near Pechey on January 1, 2019. Nev Madsen
News

Driver dies after van crashes into tree

Peter Hardwick
by
1st Jan 2019 12:16 PM

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed an 82-year-old man died after the van and trailer he was driving north of Toowoomba this morning left the road and hit a tree.

The van had been towing children's entertainment equipment including a jumping castle when it veered off Pechey-Maclagan Rd at the Merritts Creek Rd intersection at Pechey south of Crows Nest about 10.20am today.

The vehicles had been heading east toward Pechey at the time of the crash which was about 200m from the New England Hwy.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the deceased man, saying next of kin had yet to be advised.

Local police and the Forensic Crash Unit were on scene trying to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Pechey-Maclagan Rd remains closed to traffic in both directions this afternoon while investigations continue and the scene is cleared.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single vehicle crash in the northern Toowoomba region.

Crews were called out to the incident at Merritts Creek Rd at Pechey about 10.30am.

Police are still at the scene but ambulance crews have left, having not had to transport anyone. 

More to come

