Em Rata’s totally naked protest

Those claiming to be offended are not faring well on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski has made a powerful statement about a cause she feels incredibly passionate about.

The 27-year-old model stripped bare using nothing but a pink anthurium flower petal to cover her vagina in a stand against the new Alabama law, which makes nearly all abortions in the state illegal and performing one a felony.

She wrote: "This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape."

"These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce."

Emily Ratajkowski has posed naked in protest of the recent abortion law passed in Alabama.

She went on to explain she believed the decision was "about class and race" - calling it a "direct attack" on fundamental human rights of women.

"Our bodies, our choice," she concluded her powerful post.

The poignant message was shared just hours ago and has already received huge support from fans.

"Total boss, thank you," one person said.

"You said it," another fan agreed.

While one person wrote: "A woman's body is her temple alone and any decision is hers to make."

PROUD FEMINIST

Em has long been a women's rights activist, participating in the Women's March alongside thousands of other women.

In October 2018 she marched in D.C. holding a sign that read, "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

Emily Ratajkowski is an active feminist. Picture: Emily Ratajkowski/Twitter

She and close friend and comedian, Amy Schumer, were later arrested.

The law she is protesting will make performing an abortion in Alabama a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother's health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest.

Other celebrities have spoken out against the bill. They include Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Jameela Jamil, Minka Kelly, and Busy Philipps.

Philipps started the hashtag #YouKnowMe on Twitter to create awareness about the need for safe and legal abortions.

In January 2018, she talked about her role as a fierce feminist, telling ELLE.com she's proud to fight for women's "freedom".

The supermodel rocked a seriously daring dress at the 2019 Met Gala in New York earlier this month. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Feminism is about the choices we make, and the freedom we have to make personal choices without judgement [sic] or retribution," she said.

