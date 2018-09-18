Fonzie gets first Emmy: ‘Daddy’s won’

Henry Winkler, left, and George R. R. Martin arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Henry Winkler, left, and George R. R. Martin arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dan Steinberg/AP

THE 2018 Emmy Awards are underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This is a full list of winners as they are announced.

Henry Winkler took out a Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role in Barry. he told his kids to go to bed now because 'Daddy's won".

It was Winkler's first Emmy ever. He famously played The Fonz in Happy Days.

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

There's like, water on our face. Congrats to @AlexBorstein on her #Emmys win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series! #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/lQqQ7oMaYt — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) September 18, 2018

LIMITED SERIES

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER