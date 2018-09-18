Emotional farewell

Kerrie Clark and Jenni West at the very last Dougie St Markets, held last Saturday.

THE very last Dougie St Markets went out with a bang last Saturday, with more than 3000 people walking through the gates for one last shop.

On top of a record turnout, the markets also raised an unbelievable $4051.90 for Yumba Bimbi Support Services.

Co-creator of Dougie Street Markets Kerrie Clark said it was by far their most successful market.

"It was the biggest turnout we have had,” she said. "We normally get around 2000 but this time we had around 3000.

"We had a lot of support this time because it was the last one and people do enjoy the event.

"It's emotional, but we are happy to hang up our heels and quit while we are ahead.

"We are proud of what we have achieved over the years.

"It's good to go out with a bang.”

The Dougie St Markets started in 2010 when a group of friends were looking to sell their designer clothes and shoes.

"We all worked in retail and had this massive wardrobe of beautiful clothes and designer labels that were too good to give away,” Mrs Clark said.

"It started off with about 10 stalls and was successful from the first event - that's why we kept it going.”

She said ending the event was a hard decision but organising the markets was a lot of hard work for a committee consisting of three people.

"We would love to keep going but you get to a point where you are happy with what you have achieved and want to end on a good note.

"We love seeing the support. Walking out those gates and seeing how many cars there are parked reminds you this is a good event and everyone loves coming.

"I had a lot of people approach me on the day and thank me for such a good event. It did get me thinking should we do another, but no, we are happy to finish.

"It has been a lot of hard work and we are proud of what we have achieved.”

Mrs Clark is looking forward to kicking back, taking a break and enjoying some family time.

"It would be nice to lay low for a bit and put our feet up,” she said.

"I do hope down the track someone takes on the idea of pre-loved ladies fashion markets - that would be great to see.”

