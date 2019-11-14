Emotional Sonia confirms Nine departure

Sonia Kruger finally confirmed Australian television's worst-kept secret: She's jumping ship from Nine to Seven.

The Today Extra host made the "big announcement" on air this morning, a week after it was widely reported in the Australian media.

But while an emotional Kruger confirmed she was leaving the network, she made no specific mention of where she was headed.

"Well, I do have an announcement to make. After eight fabulous years I am leaving the show and the Nine Network. I have had an amazing time here. I have been very privileged to work on some top shelf programs and of course with you, David, here - don't," she said, warning co-host David Campbell not to make her cry.

"It has been an absolute blast but it is time for me to go and do something new. You know what it is like, Dave. Spread your wings. Tomorrow is going to be my last day on the show and as a thankyou to you at home for having me in your living room every day, we are putting together something special to celebrate. It will be semi-professional, hopefully," she said.

Campbell, who declared he'd "only just found out" the news himself, said there would be "a lot of tears" during tomorrow's final episode - and appeared to make a cheeky joke about fellow Today host Georgie Gardner, who did not return to the show after it was announced last weekend that Karl Stefanovic would take over again in 2020.

"We are going to have a lot of laughs tomorrow and we will going to go out big. Or you just don't have to turn up. It is one or the other. It is on you," he said.

As reported last week, Kruger is believed to have signed a "seven-figure" deal to return to her former network in 2020, nine years after defecting to Nine.

It's understood Nine had initially presented Kruger, 54, a new three-year contract worth more than $1.5 million, but negotiations broke down and she accepted Seven's offer.

Recent reports had suggested that Kruger was on the cusp of signing the new Nine deal, but a source close to the star told the Daily Mail that in the end, Nine "couldn't justify paying her what Seven was prepared to pay".

Both Nine and Seven declined to comment when contacted by news.com.au at the time.