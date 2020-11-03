Menu
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Crime

Law firm staffer charged with perjury

by JACOB MILEY
3rd Nov 2020 4:08 PM
DETECTIVES investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.

"Today a 33-year-old man formerly from Surfers Paradise was served a Notice To Appear in court to face one perjury charge following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) into the activities of a Gold Coast based law firm," a statement said.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, (it) is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

