Empty bottles funding vet work for rescue pups

GOOD CAUSE: Maraboon Tavern staff members Tom Conway and Holly Zerk (right) with Susan Consedine (centre) and rescue pup Stevie. Jorunn Lorenzen

PATRONS at the Maraboon Tavern have a new reason to cheer with the venue helping rescue animals through the Containers for Change scheme.

Tavern staff began collecting empty cans and bottles for CQ Pet Rescue last week and have already filled six wheelie bins.

Each container is worth 10 cents thanks to the refund scheme which launched this month.

CQ Pet Rescue treasurer Susan Consedine said the money would go towards veterinary care for the rescue animals.

"We can't thank the Maraboon Tavern's management and staff enough for backing this initiative,” she said.

"They're helping us to care for unwanted animals throughout the region and I hope all of our supporters will head down, grab a drink and support them.

"It's a win-win for patrons. They're helping both our animals and the environment, plus they get to do it with a refreshing beverage in hand.”

With one venue already on board, Susan said the group was hoping others would join them.

"With so many animals in care, our monthly vet bills often clear $5000 and as a not-for-profit group every bit of income helps massively,” she said.

"That's why we're hoping to bring this awesome program to other venues in the Central Highlands.”

Email CQ Pet Rescue at admin@cqpr.qld.gov.au if you run or know of a venue that would like to get on board. You can also support the group via virtual donation by quoting ID number C10011327 when returning your containers.