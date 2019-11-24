‘Enabler’ Prince Andrew ‘could face court’

Prince Andrew could be forced to give evidence over his shocking relationship with sex offender pal Jeffrey Epstein, say new reports.

A US lawyer for five of the shamed tycoon's victims is preparing evidence for a legal move which would require he appears in a British court to tell what he knows.

Lisa Bloom said the Prince had been an "enabler" of Epstein's crimes and should now co-operate in full with the authorities.

And she told the Sunday Times if he won't testify voluntarily, she is ready to get a court order requiring him to give evidence.

"I hope we don't have to subpoena him. We certainly could … if we determine that he has relevant information to our cases," she said.

"I would fly to the UK and take his deposition. This happens all the time … it's only unusual because it's Prince Andrew."

Legal experts said if a court order requiring him to give evidence were granted in the US, Andrew would be compelled to give a statement to a British High Court judge under oath.

FBI INTERVIEW

"The way we look at it is, if Prince Andrew saw something, and surely he did, because everybody who spent time with Jeffrey Epstein says there were girls coming in and out all the time," Ms Bloom said.

"This could have been stopped and instead, because there were so many enablers around Jeffrey Epstein, and apparently Prince Andrew was one of them, this just went on and on."

It has already been reported the Prince is preparing to talk to the FBI about Epstein as the palace fears a US court summons is 'imminent'.

The Duke of York made the unprecedented move of stepping back from public life after a BBC interview about his relationship with the disgraced US financier spectacularly backfired.

Andrew was also hoping to draw a line under allegations made by Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein's "sex slaves" who claimed she had sex with Andrew three times.

The Duke has categorically denied the allegations, and claimed during the interview he was in Pizza Express in Woking during one of the alleged encounters.

But just four days after the "car crash" interview, the Queen summoned her favourite son to Buckingham Palace to strip him of all royal duties.

He has also pledged to co-operate with authorities investigating Epstein, opening him up to serious criminal risk.

The Duke is believed to be preparing to give formal evidence to a US criminal probe, after saying in a statement he would help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations".

And Buckingham Palace is understood to be ready for US authorities to issue the Duke with a subpoena, which would require he gives testimony over his friendship with Epstein under oath.

Sources suggested summons is "imminent", The Telegraph reports.

Meanwhile, Epstein victim Maria Farmer has claimed the paedo's socialite pal Ghislaine Maxwell would recruit girls from New York's Central Park for her master.

Ms Farmer, who claims Epstein and Maxwell sexually assaulted her in 1996, said, "I saw Ghislaine going to get the women. She went to places like Central Park. I was with her sometimes and she would say, 'Stop the car!' She would dash out and get a child."

Maxwell denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

In another development, a letter to The Times from Buckingham Palace has cast doubt on when Andrew first met Epstein.

The 2011 letter, from the Duke of York's then private secretary, says they met in the early 1990s - not in 1999 as the he said in his Newsnight interview.

The Palace said he stands by his recollection of events.

