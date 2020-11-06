Menu
Soda is a Kelpie X born in October 2019 and with the help of CQ Pet Rescue, is looking for his forever home.
News

Energetic boy is looking for a home where he can run

Contributed
6th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Soda.

Are you ready for some action? Well so is Soda! This boy is full of beans, well it is in his genes.

Soda is a Kelpie X born in October 2019. He is a lovely and affectionate boy, looking to always please his owners.

He loves to play tug of war, squeaky toys, zoomies, playing around with other dogs and going on adventures.

His ideal home would be one where he has plenty of room to run around, like a property, and paw-rents who can exercise him a lot.

If you would be interested in meeting Soda, put your application in today.

Soda comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350. For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram.

