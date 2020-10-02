Menu
DOUBLE THE LOVE: Neville & Dobby are the perfect duo to adopt. PHOTO: MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY
News

Energetic duo searching for forever home

Kristen Booth
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 PM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Neville and Dobby.

This pair are from the Harry Potter litter from 2015 and are cattle/ridgeback x born in June 2015.

We have tried adoptions individually but as it turns out they are so much of a bonded pair we have come to the conclusion that they need to stay together.

They love each others company so much and keep each other in check.

Neville and Dobby will be looking for a home that preferably has acreage where they can run and run.

They are extremely energetic young dogs, who are constantly looking out for fun things to do! They are currently fostered on a large property with around 20 other dogs who they get on famously with.

If you think you have the right home for Dobby and Nev contact CQPR today!

They both come desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Neville & Dobby are available at a reduced adoption rate. Contact CQPR for information by sending them an email at admin@cqpetrescue.ocm.au or message them via Facebook.

