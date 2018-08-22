Late collapse leaves Poms on verge of big defeat

JASPRIT Bumrah's dramatic new-ball burst left India just one wicket away from victory in the third Test against England after four days at Trent Bridge.

.England were 9-311, still 210 runs adrift of a huge target of 521, at the close.

It seemed England might bat out the day comfortably while Jos Buttler, whose 106 was his maiden Test century, and recalled all-rounder Ben Stokes (62) were sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 169 that rescued the hosts from the depths of 4-62 before lunch.

But the arrival of the new ball changed the course of the day's play with fast bowler Bumrah taking three wickets for eight runs in five balls as England, who had been 4-231, found themselves 8-241.

India claimed the extra half hour in a bid to wrap up the match with a day to spare but England's last-wicket duo of Adil Rashid, riding his luck for 30 not out, and James Anderson saw out the day's play.

That meant the teams would have to return for what could be just one ball on the final day.

After England resumed on 0-23, India needed just five balls to take a wicket.

Ishant Sharma, from round the wicket, had Keaton Jennings (13) caught behind to one that straightened and he removed England's other left-handed opener Alastair Cook (17) with a similar ball held by KL Rahul at second slip.

England lost their next two wickets on 64, captain Joe Root (13) and Ollie Pope (16) both caught in the cordon.

It was the 31st occasion in their past 62 Test innings since 2016 that England, who were bowled out for 161 in their first innings, had lost their fourth wicket having scored 100 or fewer runs.

Jos Buttler kept England in the hunt for a while on day four. Picture: AP.

Buttler was dropped on one by debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Stokes - recalled by England just days after an acquittal on an affray charge following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year - survived off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's lbw review on 38.

Buttler, 67 not out at tea, cover-drove Ashwin for four to surpass his previous highest Test score of 85, made against India at Southampton on debut four years ago.

Meanwhile usually attacking left-handed batsman Stokes, unlike many of his team-mates, grafted away and a 147-ball 50 was his slowest in Tests.

Buttler, in his 38th innings at this level, raced through the 90s with a succession of boundaries off Mohammed Shami and went to his hundred when he clipped the paceman legside for a 21st four in 152 balls.

But the advent of the new ball at 4-223 off 80 overs swung the day India's way.

